Eli Apple, Evan Engram sent off practice field after a fight

AP

New Giants coach Pat Shurmur is showing no tolerance for training-camp shenanigans.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Shurmur kicked tight end Evan Engram and cornerback Eli Apple off the practice field after the duo got into a dust-up during practice on Saturday.

The video, shot at a distance, shows the two players tangling near the sideline after Engram catches a pass. It’s possible Engram took issue with Apple diving toward Engram’s legs, but it’s Apple who makes first contact after the play, shoving Engram. Engram then throws the ball at Apple.

Whatever sparked it, the end result was enough to get both of them run off the practice field.