Irsay says Colts wouldn’t trade Jacoby Brissett, even for a first-round pick

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett played reasonably well under difficult circumstances last year, arriving after the preseason and being thrust into the starting job by Week Two. But does that make Brissett so valuable to the Colts that he’s untouchable.

It does according to Colts owner Jim Irsay, who said General Manager Chris Ballard pulled off a brilliant move in trading for Brissett last season, and now there’s no way the Colts would trade Brissett away.

“All of a sudden, we have the best backup quarterback in football,” Irsay said, via the Indianapolis Star. “I don’t think we’d accept a [first-round pick in a trade] for him, we think he’s that good.”

That’s hard to believe. Brissett can be a good backup option if Andrew Luck gets hurt again, and he is very affordable at salaries of $735,000 this year and $890,000 this year. But the Colts are in desperate need to upgrade their roster, and first-round draft picks don’t grow on trees. The Colts won’t have to make that decision because no one will offer a first-round pick for Brissett, but if someone did, the Colts would be foolish not to take it.