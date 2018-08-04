Jay Gruden says Josh Doctson won’t be getting his heel drained

AP

Oft-injured Washington receiver Josh Doctson is dealing with a shoulder injury. He also has a heel problem, but it’s not as problematic, or graphic, as reported.

On Saturday, coach Jay Gruden disputed a report that Doctson will have his heel drained.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a heel being drained,” Gruden said. “So I don’t know where that came from. That is not true, but he’s going to do a little something out here today. We’ll see. I’d be surprised if he went full-go, but he did not have his heel drained. He just got it stepped on. No, he’s fine. . . . Who reported that by the way?”

Gruden was informed that Brian Mitchell reported on the heel draining.

“Did he?” Gruden said. “Oh, I got to give him a hard time on that one.”

Doctson appeared in all 16 games last year, but he appeared in only two games as a rookie.