John Dorsey reiterates that Josh Gordon will be back

Posted by Mike Florio on August 4, 2018, 2:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Browns started training camp nine days ago. Receiver Josh Gordon still hasn’t joined the team. On Friday, G.M. John Dorsey reiterated that Gordon will be back.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Dorsey told 92.3 The Fan regarding Gordon, “I told you all he would be here, and he will be here.” Dorsey added that there’s still “no timetable for his return.”

Teammate Rashard Higgins said that he has been in regular contact with Gordon.

“We were texting yesterday and he’s in good spirits and we don’t talk about anything about the field or anything,” Higgins said, according to Cabot. “We just talk about, ‘Hey, what’s up bro, how ya doing?’ Family, just little things like that, but we’re not too concerned. We know Josh is handling his business off the field and when he comes back, he’ll be ready to go.”

The Browns placed Gordon on the reserve/did not report list, which by rule means that he’ll have to apply to the team to be removed from that categorization, and that the Commissioner will have to approve his return to the roster. That’s a different mechanism than the substance-abuse policy, to which Gordon remains subject given his return from an extended suspension.

Although the initial statements from the player, the team, and the league seemed ominous, there’s still no specific reason to believe that Gordon is facing another banishment from the league, with the ability to apply for reinstatement after one year. That said, he’s missing valuable reps in training camp as he reportedly seeks assistance in dealing with the stress of life in the NFL, without the ability to resort to alcohol or marijuana, like many others do when faced with the pressures of being subject to constant scrutiny, analysis, and criticism on TV, radio, the Internet, and social media.

10 responses to “John Dorsey reiterates that Josh Gordon will be back

  2. He’s missing valuable reps? Is this not the Josh Gordon who after not being in an NFL game for years made the Steelers and Packers defenses look like they weren’t even there last season?

    Pretty sure the Browns have receivers that need the reps more than he does with Rashard Higgins being one of the guys who’s benefitted from getting more reps which is probably why the Browns arranged Gordons “disappearance” in the first place.

  7. Having dealt with addicts within my own family and friends…….. Let me pose this scenario: Gordon was feeling vulnerable & tempted to slip and use. Potentially, as a consequence of stress, being in the public eye, whatever.. Maybe he actually did slip, maybe not. Either way, he uses the “tools” he learned in AA/NA/Rehab, takes a step back and decides he needs more active & constant treatment.

    To me, this explains exactly the scenario that has unfolded. I could be wrong, of course. If I’m right, this means he’s doing what he SHOULD be doing. Yeah, it’s not a good look in for an NFL player. Most addicts don’t have this luxury either. I’m inclined to cut the dude some slack. I have a feeling he’s going to have a good year. Guess we’ll see.

  8. Arm Chair GM here: Cleveland needs to stop giving this guy chances, he needs to grow up! They should also stay away from Dez Bryant, another mess. Stick with the young guys, you got Landry. Want some production from a vet, sign Antonio Gates, isn’t the same player but a high chapter guy the young players get get an example from.

  9. Well no doubt Goodell already knows what Josh did when he “yielded” to temptations. Roger will not sign off on his return. It has nothing to do with a drug test. This has mental illness tones to it.

  10. as a Browns fan always waiting for the other shoe to drop with JG. so we all have learn he will only break our hearts. what might have been. he as they say a 5 tool ball player. but in the end u end with nothing.

