Nike ends association with Jameis Winston

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 4, 2018, 6:44 AM EDT
Nike no longer wants to be involved with Jameis Winston.

Winston, the Buccaneers quarterback who is suspended for the first three games of the season because he groped an Uber driver, is not under contract with Nike anymore. A Nike official told ESPN that the company decided not to renew the deal with Winston. The deal expired before Winston’s suspension was announced.

Some will wonder why Nike ever wanted to be in business with Winston, given the rape accusation he faced in college at Florida State. But despite that accusation, Nike and other businesses, not to mention the Buccaneers and the NFL, were perfectly happy to be in business with Winston.

This latest incident, however, seems to have changed public perceptions of Winston. Big companies like Nike may have calculated that they never want to be in the Jameis Winston business again.

33 responses to “Nike ends association with Jameis Winston

  4. The Buccaneers should end their association with him as well. These parasites will never learn, as long as the league and teams, give them chances after chances after chances. They have been enabled, and protected from their heinous actions from Pop Warner, thru High School, then college, because of their athletic talents. When winning is more important than the safety of citizens, t has become pathetic.
    Would any of the Glazers keep Winston on the team if he treated one of their daughters the way he has treated other females? Sick , greedy owners do not care about fans. Only your money. And these lowlifes dont care about you fans either

  5. “This latest incident, however, seems to have changed public perceptions of Winston.” For almost everybody except a couple of azzclowns who run a site called JoeBucsFan.com. Unbelievably, they have refused to stop calling Winston “America’s Quarterback, Pro Bowler Jameis Winston” at every opportunity no matter how much they are called out for their stubborn stupidity; they simply relish every chance they get to kiss his butt. I’ve never seen a fetish this strong before and just wish they were able to see “America’s Criminal Pervert” the way the rest of the entire country sees him.

  6. The only company I’m surprised hasn’t jumped at the opportunity to endorse Winston is some sort of seafood company

  8. They probably reviewed his timeline of incidents and realized that they were destined for even more bad P.R down the road . I hope this 18-27 turnover machine signs with Lavar and Big Baller brand.

  10. I have to admit, I’m glad the Bucs drafted him and allowed Mariota to fall to the Titans.

    Mariota may not have arm that Winston has, or the surrounding cast (until now) but hes a true “face of the franchise” guy and was clearly the better choice.

  13. At the end of the day winning cures all. Not saying anything is right or ok with groping a female especially if it’s unwanted to be clear. But strictly from on the field and business sense they will all line up again if he can win. Just ask Big Ben

  18. I don’t like what he’s been accused of having done, in the past.

    On the other hand, he’s been 100% clean for the last 2 1/2 years – what else is the guy supposed to do?

    Our collective delayed-response reaction is looking at this as though it just happened yesterday – and judging a degree of guilt that’s never been proven.

    A lot of emotional reactions here, but few rational ones.

  21. It’s not so surprising that Winston got dropped. The article asks a great question: Why was Nike interested in the first place with his checkered past. With mediocre play and more dirt being unearthed on Winston, his departure from the Nike family was inevitable.

  22. Just think about how much money this guy has cost himself with his stupid decisions. He’s not going to be able to weasel out of this one like he did at FSU. If he plays for the Bucs this year and plays like dirt he may have a hard time finding a job. I’m sure the collusion lawsuit will still be going on so maybe he could join that.

  23. Jameis should team up with LeVar Ball & create his own sneaker brand with the stolen crab leg swoosh.

  24. Stand by, and watch this punk, blow a multi-million dollar football career. Which will he choose? For now, it appears he has chosen incarceration.

  25. Don’t think this is about Mariota v. Winston. Don’t think either is a very good QB. I do agree you aren’t going to have problems with MM that you continue to have with Winston. I would personally cut him and move on, but not because of a years old draft.

  28. Nobody followed the “Just Do It” slogan better than Winston… If he had a clue as to how to live his life the right way,he wouldn’t be losing everything slowly but surely.

  30. I’ll make a point to not buy any Nike products. I’m not a fan of Jameis Winston, but Nike obviously was. Then, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Not Nike. They quit. That just doesn’t show me any heart from Nike. If you marry someone, stick with them through thick and thin. It’s just weak to turn and run like a coward. That’s the way I see it. I can’t let my kids run around with Nike stuff on.

  31. Bucs will tank this year and draft a QB with a top-3 pick next year. You heard it here first.

