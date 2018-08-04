Raiders rookie Maurice Hurst may keep driving Uber, even in the NFL

AP

As a star defensive tackle at Michigan last season, Maurice Hurst got some attention for moonlighting as an Uber driver. As an NFL player now, Hurst isn’t ready to give it up.

Hurst, who was drafted by the Raiders this year, told Matt Schneidman of the San Jose Mercury News that he still plans to drive Uber while he’s in the NFL, just like he did at Michigan.

Whether Hurst really keeps up with those plans once the weekly NFL paychecks keep rolling in remains to be seen, but he said in college that he prided himself on being a good Uber driver, with an almost perfect score of five-star ratings. (The Detroit Free Press uncovered one driver who gave Hurst only four stars.)

Hurst wasn’t always recognized while driving Uber in college, even near the campus where he was a star football player. Defensive tackles can remain anonymous enough that Hurst might just be able to keep doing it without getting noticed, even now that he is in the NFL.