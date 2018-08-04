Ryan Shazier walks across the field unassisted at Steelers camp

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 4, 2018, 8:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier‘s impressive recovery from a serious spinal cord injury continues.

Shazier posted a video on Twitter of himself walking across the field at Steelers training camp, not using a cane and not getting any assistance from anyone. Although he walked slowly and deliberately, he appears to have made progress even since last week, when he was walking at Steelers camp with the help of a cane.

“Today was a great day,” Shazier wrote. “The team had a wonderful practice. But I also got to enjoy the fans! If you were able to make it to the stadium, here is a little bit of what happened! I promise you the lord is not done working yet! Keep Shalieving #shalieve.”

When the 25-year-old Shazier was stretchered off the field in Cincinnati on December 4, there were fears that he might never walk again. Eight months later, he doesn’t even need help to walk. Shazier has said he’s still hoping he can recover well enough to play football again, but at the very least he has recovered well enough to live a normal life.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Ryan Shazier walks across the field unassisted at Steelers camp

  1. I don’t care if you’re the biggest Steeler and/or Buckeye fan or biggest Steeler and/or Buckeye hater…..this is a great moment for that young man and it should be celebrated.

  2. medical technology is just short of miraculous;

    here’s hoping the kid sees this and realises he is destined for another, brighter shining path—unless he chooses to question our Father’s judgement…

  3. That’s what happens when you use your helmet as a weapon when making tackles. Shazier was one of the dirtiest players when he played. The NFL is better off without him. Good riddance

  5. This is an incredible story..Steelers fan or not!

    I hope he returns to the NFL but, only as a coach or in the front office. He beat the odds this time. Playing football isn’t cool..walking and running with your grandkids is cool!!

  6. There is nothing inspirational about Ryan Shazier. His dirty play just caught up with him, and he got hurt because of it. Next time don’t spear defenseless receivers. #KeepPoundin

  8. camsbiggestfan says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:27 pm
    That’s what happens when you use your helmet as a weapon when making tackles. Shazier was one of the dirtiest players when he played. The NFL is better off without him. Good riddance

    —————————————

    Every time something bad happens in your life, I want you to think about this moment. Cam Newton and any other player would be ashamed to have you as a fan

  10. To those who feel he deserves this somehow – no, he does not.
    Dirty players do not deserve to be nearly-paralyzed. No player has been that dirty.
    This is not what’s coming to dirty players via karma, either.
    This is a very rare occurence in the midst of decades of violent collisions.

    I know I considered him a little dirty, yes, but the man’s health and his recovery has nothing to do with how clean or dirty he played.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!