Ryan Shazier walks across the field unassisted at Steelers camp

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier‘s impressive recovery from a serious spinal cord injury continues.

Shazier posted a video on Twitter of himself walking across the field at Steelers training camp, not using a cane and not getting any assistance from anyone. Although he walked slowly and deliberately, he appears to have made progress even since last week, when he was walking at Steelers camp with the help of a cane.

“Today was a great day,” Shazier wrote. “The team had a wonderful practice. But I also got to enjoy the fans! If you were able to make it to the stadium, here is a little bit of what happened! I promise you the lord is not done working yet! Keep Shalieving #shalieve.”

When the 25-year-old Shazier was stretchered off the field in Cincinnati on December 4, there were fears that he might never walk again. Eight months later, he doesn’t even need help to walk. Shazier has said he’s still hoping he can recover well enough to play football again, but at the very least he has recovered well enough to live a normal life.