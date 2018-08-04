Seahawks kicking the tires on some veteran defenders

Getty Images

The Seahawks spent much of the offseason getting rid of veterans on defense, but now they’re looking to bring some in.

Seattle has scheduled visits with former Titans linebacker Erik Walden, former Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, former Bears outside linebacker Lamarr Houston and former Cowboys defensive end Damontre Moore, according to ESPN and NFL Network.

The 32-year-old Walden played in all 16 games, with two starts, for the Titans last year. He has previously played for the Colts, Packers, Dolphins and Chiefs.

The 32-year-old Rodgers-Cromartie played in 15 games for the Giants last year, with five starts. He has also played for the Broncos, Eagles and Cardinals.

The 31-year-old Houston played in five games for the Texans and five games for the Bears last season. He has also played for the Raiders.

The 25-year-old Moore played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He has previously played for the Seahawks, Dolphins and Giants.