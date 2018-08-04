Seahawks kicking the tires on some veteran defenders

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 4, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
The Seahawks spent much of the offseason getting rid of veterans on defense, but now they’re looking to bring some in.

Seattle has scheduled visits with former Titans linebacker Erik Walden, former Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, former Bears outside linebacker Lamarr Houston and former Cowboys defensive end Damontre Moore, according to ESPN and NFL Network.

The 32-year-old Walden played in all 16 games, with two starts, for the Titans last year. He has previously played for the Colts, Packers, Dolphins and Chiefs.

The 32-year-old Rodgers-Cromartie played in 15 games for the Giants last year, with five starts. He has also played for the Broncos, Eagles and Cardinals.

The 31-year-old Houston played in five games for the Texans and five games for the Bears last season. He has also played for the Raiders.

The 25-year-old Moore played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He has previously played for the Seahawks, Dolphins and Giants.

15 responses to “Seahawks kicking the tires on some veteran defenders

  3. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    August 4, 2018 at 12:37 pm
    What should be kicked in Seattle is the coaching staff, like out the door!
    Yeah, makes a lot of sense to get rid of a coaching staff that took the team to two SB, and went to the playoffs 9 out of the last ten seasons… barely missing the playoffs last season with numerous injuries to key players…

    Not…

  7. The Seahawks may be kicking the tires on some of these re-treads, but I think they’d be better served looking behind the driver’s seat to solve their problems.

    Schneider made his reputation with a couple of good drafts five and six years ago. Since then, his moves have been suspect at best. He’s made some awful trades, giving up a lot of draft capital, and the players that he has drafted have been, shall we say, disappointing. Here we are several days before their first pre-season game, and they’re picking up players that 31 other teams have passed on. The Seahawks have a few topnotch core players, but the cupboard is otherwise barren. Could be a very long season for Seahawks’ fans.

  9. Probably a good idea, this team’s roster is subpar and they are going to need some more talent.

  12. What should be kicked in Seattle is the coaching staff, like out the door!

    It’s almost like you have no clue that they just replaced their offensive coordinator, their defensive coordinator and all the other coaches underneath Pete Carroll.

    Are you talking about Pete Carroll? He has been magic for Seattle. Seattle is so relevant in the NFL it’s not even funny.

    Then there is Miami…

  13. harrisbarton says:
    August 4, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Schneider made his reputation with a couple of good drafts five and six years ago

    It’s really been longer than that at this point. Bit the pojnt is, there are two words that explain why the drafting was great then as suspect since: Scott McCloughan

  15. jackedupboonie says:
    August 4, 2018 at 1:21 pm
    Cowboy fans are circling like vultures. They want Earl, but they want him for a snickers bar.
    Nonsense, you can have an entire bag of Snickers bars (fun size) and Chaz Green, shipped separately to keep the bag of Snickers intact.

