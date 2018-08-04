Sony Michel out at least 10 days with knee procedure

Getty Images

Patriots first-round running back Sony Michel has been out of practice since Wednesday, and he’s not going to be back any time soon.

Michel underwent a procedure to drain fluid from his knee after leaving Wednesday’s practice, and he’ll miss at least another 10 days, Mike Reis of ESPN reports.

The Patriots do expect Michel ready for the start of the regular season, but given that teams are usually cautious about a running back’s knees, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him miss the whole preseason.

Less work for Michel would mean more work for running backs Rex Burkhead and James White. Those three are expected to share backfield duties in New England this season.