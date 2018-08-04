Titans sign Kenny Vaccaro

Getty Images

The Titans have moved quickly to address their need at safety.

Free agent safety Kenny Vaccaro has signed with Tennessee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The signing comes just days after the Titans lost starting safety Johnathan Cyprien to a torn ACL.

The Titans were lucky that Vaccaro, a quality starting safety, was still available. The safety market was soft in free agency this year, and Vaccaro decided to wait until a safety inevitably suffered an injury and a team was willing to meet his asking price. Now Vaccaro and the Titans have made a match.

Free agent safety and linebacker Jason Thompson has also signed with Tennessee, his agent announced on Twitter.

The Titans were also scheduled to bring in safety Eric Reid, but Rapoport reports that multiple flight cancellations came in the way of Reid getting to Tennessee. Other players the Titans have considered adding to their secondary include Lardarius Webb and Mike Mitchell.