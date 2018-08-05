Anthony Castonzo out again with hamstring trouble

AP

Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo opened training camp on the non-football injury list due to a hamstring injury, but he recovered enough to come off the list on August 1.

Castonzo’s return to health was a short one, however. Castonzo didn’t practice on Saturday after hurting the hamstring again on Friday and he’ll continue to miss time.

Colts coach Frank Reich said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, that Castonzo “will miss a little bit of time” as a result of the injury. Given how Castonzo just illustrated how easy it can be to aggravate a soft tissue injury, it’s a safe bet that the Colts will be cautious in how quickly they’ll look to bring him back this time around.

J’Marcus Webb, who recently signed with the Colts, is getting time at left tackle with the first team while Castonzo is out of action.