Bengals add four players, place Rod Taylor on IR

AP

The Bengals brought in a slew of new faces on Saturday while also ending the season of one of their draft picks.

Seventh-round guard Rod Taylor tore his ACL early in training camp and the Bengals made the move to place him on injured reserve on Saturday.

The Bengals filled Taylor’s roster spot by claiming defensive tackle Eddy Wilson off of waivers from the Seahawks. He had 73 tackles and 3.5 sacks at Purdue before going undrafted this year.

In addition to claiming Wilson, the Bengals also signed three players. Cornerback C.J. Goodwin moved on to his fourth team of the offseason as he’s had short stints with the Cardinals, Giants and 49ers. He spent most of the last two seasons with the Falcons.

Offensive lineman Cory Helms and wide receiver Kayaune Ross, both of whom went undrafted this year, were also signed to the 90-man roster.