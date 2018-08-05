Bill O’Brien noncommittal on whether J.J. Watt will play in the preseason

AP

Something happened to J.J. Watt‘s career on the way to the Hall of Fame. Injuries have limited Watt to only eight games over the last two seasons. As he tries to play all 16 games in 2018, like he did in each of his first five NFL seasons, Watt is healthy.

“J.J.’s come back in great shape,” coach Bill O’Brien told reporters on Sunday. “He’s really worked well. I think we’ve got a good plan for him, getting him ready for the season, and he understands it. He’s doing a really good job.”

Does the plan for getting Watt ready for the regular season include playing in the preseason?

“We’ll see,” O’Brien said. “We’ll see how it goes. We’ll see how the reps go in practice. That’s what it depends on. Preseason, a lot of it has to do with the reps in practice. There’s a lot more that goes into it nowadays than even 10 years ago.”

The main goal for any player in any preseason is to come out of it healthy. And that’s even more important for a guy like Watt, who can be dominant if he can stay on the field. For most of the last two years, he hasn’t been able to.