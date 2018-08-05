Bills activate Zay Jones from NFI list

Getty Images

The Bills are hoping for bigger things from wide receiver Zay Jones in his second season and he’s been given the green light to start practicing for the year to come.

Jones was activated from the non-football injury list on Sunday and took part in practice while wearing a red non-contact jersey. Jones landed on the list after having shoulder and knee surgeries this offseason.

Jones was a second-round pick last year and caught 27 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. The shoulder issue that led to surgery was a limiting factor in his underwhelming production, so the hope will be that better health translates into better results.

When Jones is back to speed, he’ll compete with Jeremy Kerley, Andre Holmes and others for snaps alongside Kelvin Benjamin at wideout.