Corey Graham returns to the Eagles

Getty Images

Better late than never, the Eagles have brought back a key member of the team’s defense in 2017, just in time for the team’s first public practice of 2018.

Safety Corey Graham has signed a one-year deal, the team announced on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Graham originally joined the Eagles last year. Via the team’s official website, Graham made 32 tackles last year, with two interceptions. He participated in 64 snaps in Super Bowl LII, as the third safety in the team’s “big nickel” package.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Bears in 2007, Graham also has played for the Ravens and the Bills. He had a pair of interception of quarterback Peyton Manning in Baltimore’s double-overtime divisional-round win over the Broncos, en route to a Super Bowl XLVII win.

The Eagles also added tight end Gannon Sinclair, waived safety Ryan Neal, and waived/injured tight end Adam Zaruba. If Zaruba isn’t claimed on waivers, he’ll revert to the team’s injured reserve list.