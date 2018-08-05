Dak Prescott unfazed by criticism: “I stand by what I said”

AP

Dak Prescott can’t seem to escape the hits, but the Cowboys quarterback keeps trying to defend himself.

An artist recently painted a mural in Dallas depicting Prescott in the “sunken place” from the movie “Get Out” in response to Prescott’s anthem comments. Late Sunday, though, someone spray painted blue sunglasses over Prescott’s eyes.

“Everybody has their own opinion,” Prescott said when asked about the mural, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It is what it is. When I made my statements on the anthem, I knew there would be backlash. No surprises.”

Prescott said the first week of training camp that protesting during the national anthem was the wrong time and wrong place. He made clear he supports Jerry Jones’ edict that the Cowboys stand for the anthem “toes on the line.”

“I think there was a little misunderstanding of the fact of what I believe in,” Prescott said. “I never said I didn’t believe in social injustice and things that were going on. I just said I didn’t think that the national anthem was the time. It’s two minutes out of our day that we could also be spending embracing what our country should be and what our country is going to be one day that we know that it’s not right now. That is the sad part about it. That it’s not.

“I respect everybody. And power to the people that kneel. That is what they believe in, and they should be able to kneel. For me, the game of football has been such a peace. It’s a moment for me to be at peace and think about all the great things our country does have.”

Prescott, though, doesn’t take anything back or regret anything he said, even if his comments have drawn him into the middle of “one of the most controversial topics we’ve had in the game since I’ve been in it.”

“I stand by what I said,” he said. “I just said some people may have misunderstood it or whatever. I feel strongly about what I said. And it is what it is.”