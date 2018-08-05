Daryl Worley sentenced to two years probation for April arrest

Getty Images

Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley has been sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to three charges stemming from his April arrest in Philadelphia.

Worley pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, a firearms charge and resisting arrest while three other charges were dropped. He was also sentenced to 72 hours in jail, but was credited with time served. Worley was arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel of his car.

The car was close to the Eagles facility and the Eagles, who acquired Worley in a trade that sent Torrey Smith to the Panthers, released Worley shortly after the arrest. He signed with the Raiders a week later.

“It was amazing for me, just to be able to get another opportunity, because many people don’t get a second chance. I was blessed to be able to get another chance and make the best of it,” Worley said, via ESPN.com.

Worley remains subject to NFL discipline as a result of his arrest.