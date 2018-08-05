David Bakhtiari carted off from scrimmage with ankle injury

Getty Images

Five years ago, the Packers lost left tackle Bryan Bulaga for the year with a torn ACL suffered during the annual family night scrimmage. This year, family night has the Packers holding their breath over an injury to their left tackle, again.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari exited Saturday night’s family night scrimmage on a cart with an ankle injury.

“I don’t have enough information to answer that,” coach Mike McCarthy said regarding the severity of the injury, via NBC26.com. “I know it’s his ankle but that’s all I know.”

At least one teammate believes Bakhtiari will be OK.

“I think he said he got his foot caught underneath him,” left guard Lane Taylor said. “Not 100 percent sure, but I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, Bulaga now plays right tackle, and he still isn’t practicing after suffering another ACL tear last November.

The offensive line has been a persistent question mark for the Packers over the past few years. Although quarterback Aaron Rodgers has the skills to operate effectively without high-end blocking, the running game has sputtered at time — and the play of the offensive line may have something to do with that. Depending on the extent of Bakhtiari’s injury, the line could once again be a work in progress, which never really makes much of it.