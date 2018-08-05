Dolphins list Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore as co-starters on depth chart

AP

The Dolphins play their first preseason game this week and that means they released their first depth chart of the year on Sunday.

Preseason depth charts are best taken with a grain of salt as teams aren’t setting anything in stone before playing an exhibition game, but they do provide some idea of how things are taking shape with the season a little more than a month away.

In Miami, the backfield is taking the shape of a timeshare. Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore are listed as co-starters at running back, which says that Gore will be getting the chance to show that he doesn’t just look the same as he did in 2008.

“He doesn’t look different than he did 10 years ago,” head coach Adam Gase said this week, via the Miami Herald. “He does a phenomenal job. He’s been preparing all spring. All I’ve heard from him since then is ‘Wait ‘til training camp.’ He is the last person I will ever doubt. Just seeing what he’s done throughout his career starting in college, he’s proven every person wrong we’ve ever known.”

The Dolphins also list two No. 2 quarterbacks — Brock Osweiler and David Fales are competing for the role — and have the two tight ends they drafted in the fifth and sixth spots at that position. It seems likely that second-round pick Mike Gesicki will be moving up before the start of the season, although there’s plenty to play out across the board in Miami.