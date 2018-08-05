Eagles sign Doug Pederson, Howie Roseman through 2022 season

Getty Images

Winning the Super Bowl has improved the job security of Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman.

The Eagles announced on Sunday that they have extended the contracts of Pederson and Roseman through the 2022 season.

“We are thrilled to solidify continuity in our organization’s leadership with the extensions of Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman, whose collaborative partnership helped deliver our city its first Super Bowl Championship,” team owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “Doug and Howie are committed to the success of our franchise by ensuring that we remain competitive, both in the short and long term. That unified vision for the future of our team is what gives us the best chance to win moving forward.”

Pederson came to the Eagles in 2016 after Roseman, who began working for the team in 2000, was restored to power following Chip Kelly’s dismissal late in the 2015 season. The team went 7-9 after drafting quarterback Carson Wentz that year and then added the likes of Alshon Jeffery, Chris Long, Tim Jernigan and LeGarrette Blount in the offseason. They also signed Nick Foles, which came in handy when Pederson needed a quarterback to take over the offense following Wentz’s torn ACL.

You know where it went from there and the Eagles will have the same duo running the show for several more years.