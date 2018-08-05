Jim Irsay expects big things from Marlon Mack

Getty Images

When Colts owner Jim Irsay suggested in January that the team would put an “Edgerrin James-type” of player with quarterback Andrew Luck, many assumed Irsay was dropping a hint regarding his team’s draft plans. Instead, Irsay may have simply been talking about a guy already on the roster.

In comments on Friday that among other things promised a “great renaissance” for the team, Irsay raved about the potential of second-year running back Marlon Mack.

“I think Mack has a chance to be a special guy this year,” Irsay said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Depends on how many times you want to feed him the ball, 16-20 touches on the ground [per game] and I could see him approaching 1,500 yards [for the year]. I really could. He is just better than you think he is every time you watch him.”

Last year, Mack had a limited impact for the Colts, appearing in 14 games but running with it only 93 times, for 358 yards and a mere 3.8 yards per carry. With Frank Gore gone, Mack has made it to the top of the depth chart. To reach the goal Irsay has set for Mack, Mack will need to do a lot more than he did last year.