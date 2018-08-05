Julius Peppers passes physical

Getty Images

Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers is ready to take part in the first practices of his 17th NFL training camp.

Peppers was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp because he was not able to pass his physical. Peppers, who re-signed with the Panthers in March, had shoulder surgery this offseason.

The team announced on Sunday that Peppers has now passed his physical, which means he’s off the PUP list and eligible to start practicing. Bill Voth of Panthers.com reports that the plan is to bring Peppers along slowly by having take part in walkthroughs now that he’s been given the green light to get back on the field.

Tight end Chris Manhertz and wide receiver Fred Ross are the only Panthers still on the PUP list.