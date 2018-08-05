Kelvin Benjamin says Carolina, Cam Newton were bad for him

Getty Images

Kelvin Benjamin was traded from the Panthers to the Bills last season, and he’s glad to be gone from Carolina.

Benjamin told The Athletic that he never felt that he was a fit with the Panthers, and specifically never felt he was a fit with Cam Newton.

“I should’ve just been drafted by somebody else. I should’ve never went to Carolina. Truly, I just think Carolina was bad for me,” Benjamin said. “If you would’ve put me with any other quarterback, let’s be real, you know what I’m saying? Any other accurate quarterback like [Aaron] Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben [Roethlisberger] — anybody! — quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn’t in that position.”

Benjamin doesn’t exactly have a great quarterback now in Buffalo, so whether he can be happy there remains to be seen.

For his part, Newton posted a brief video on social media saying, “I ain’t gonna go back and forth with him, I’m just gonna work.”