Marshal Yanda comes off PUP list

Marshal Yanda has taken a big step back toward the starting lineup.

Yanda passed his physical and has been activated from the physically unable to perform list by the Ravens. The guard broke his ankle last September and also had shoulder surgery early in the offseason, which means that the team will still take their time breaking him back into football mode.

Coach John Harbaugh said that Yanda isn’t expected to play against the Rams in this week’s preseason game, but is happy that it might not be too much longer before he’s ready to go.

“He’s starting to work his way in,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “That’s a huge plus for us. We’re excited about that.”

Yanda’s return will likely shift James Hurst from left guard to right tackle. Rookie Orlando Brown Jr. started at right tackle in the Hall of Fame Game and is set to compete with Hurst for the job.