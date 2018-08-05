Most Steelers rookies are buried on the depth chart

AP

After the 2018 draft, when the Steelers picked quarterback Mason Rudolph in round three, Ben Roethlisberger wondered aloud whether the team “screwed up” the selection of quarterback Josh Dobbs in round four of the 2017 draft. Based on the first depth chart issued by the Steelers this year, Roethlisbeger could ask that question about plenty of other draft picks.

Each player picked is buried on the depth chart, with only third-round tackle Chukwuma Okorafor listed as a second stringer.

First-rounder safety Terrell Edmunds lands as the fourth-string free safety. Second-round receiver James Washington is a fifth-stringer, behind Trey Griffey, an undrafted free agent in 2017. And Rudolph sits at No. 4, behind Roethlisberger, Landry Jones, and Dobbs.

The other three picks — safety Marcus Allen, running back Jaylen Samuels, and defensive lineman Joshua Frazier — also are at or near the bottom of the list of available players.