Odell Beckham optimistic contract will “work itself out”

AP

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham was in a contemplative mood when he met with reporters at training camp on Saturday.

Beckham reflected on last year’s fractured ankle, saying “life’s just different” after suffering such a serious injury and that the experience has taught him to “not take anything personal” in his dealings with others. That includes contract talks.

The wideout wants a new deal — “who doesn’t want to get more money?” he asked — but didn’t hold out of camp and said that he’s willing to let contract talks play out on their own terms.

“They’ll get it done when they get it done,” Beckham said, via the New York Post. “Let my agent and them figure it out. … Optimistic? Yeah, I’m optimistic. It’ll all work itself out. Life always does. I just know do what you’re supposed to be doing, the rest will always take care of itself. Life has a funny way of reminding you who’s in control and it’s done that.”

The ball is rolling on those contract talks as Beckham’s agent was at Giants camp last week, so Beckham’s wait for things to work themselves out may not have to go on for too long.