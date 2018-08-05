Rams sign Marcus Martin

Getty Images

The Rams signed defensive end Marcus Martin, the team announced Sunday night.

Martin originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie of out of Division II Slippery Rock. Even though Martin recorded a record-setting 56 sacks in college, he joined the Seahawks as a fullback.

Seattle waived him in late May.

Martin is the all-time NCAA leader in sacks regardless of division. He holds Division II record for career tackles for loss with 92.5.

The Rams signed Martin as a defensive end.