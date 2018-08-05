Ray Lewis dusts off Super Bowl XLVII conspiracy theory

Posted by Mike Florio on August 5, 2018
The rollicking 33-minute Hall of Fame enshrinement speech from former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis included a reference to the 32-minute blackout during his final NFL game.

With the Ravens leading the 49ers 28-6 early in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII, the lights went out. When they came back on and the game resumed more than a half-hour later, the 49ers launched a comeback that nearly stole the walk-off championship from Lewis.

“I promise you those lights just didn’t go out,” Lewis said with a laugh during a performance that had sweat soaking through his new gold jacket.

It’s not the first time Lewis has suggested that someone kicked the plug out of the wall in the Superdome.

“I’m not gonna accuse nobody of nothing — because I don’t know facts,” Lewis said in the NFL Films America’s Game feature based on the team’s championship. “But you’re a zillion-dollar company, and your lights go out? No. No way. Now listen, if you grew up like I grew up — and you grew up in a household like I grew up — then sometimes your lights might go out, because times get hard. I understand that. But you cannot tell me somebody wasn’t sitting there and when they say, ‘The Ravens [are] about to blow them out. Man, we better do something.’ . . . That’s a huge shift in any game, in all seriousness. And as you see how huge it was because it let them right back in the game.”

The suggestion that the power outage happened deliberately continues to have absolutely no factual support. More than five years later, however, that continues to have no relevance to Lewis.

17 responses to “Ray Lewis dusts off Super Bowl XLVII conspiracy theory

  1. Well, he’s always been the voice of reason. Maybe the crime rate was going up and the authorities wanted to curtail it.

  2. I have always been with Ray on this one, did it not
    shift the momentum of the game as well as extend the game
    and the commercials.

  5. Does nobody remember the video of the monstrous explosion that occurred right outside the stadium at the transformer? I’m sure someone walked up to that thing and kicked it… definitely.

    Yeeesh. Just be a graceful winner, take your jacket and go.

  8. Whining after a win? LOL. But 5 years is nothing. Facts show there was no taping of the Rams’ pre-SB walkthru 15yrs ago, but Kurt Whiner and pals still say “who knows? maybe they did”.

    And the facts show the Tuck Rule was correctly applied in 2001 but Jon Gruden and Raider Nation still whine about it! AND they conveniently ignore Raiders benefitted from the Tuck Rule before the Pats did: earlier that season Jets got it to gift them a narrow win over Pats, which not only made Pats playoff route a tad harder, it also meant Raiders had an easy home game to Jets in the Wildcard instead of a potentially hard Seahawks game (who back then were AFCW and had split the 2 regular games with Raiders). Whiney whiney whiners…

  9. Listen stooge you walked away from murder you shouldn’t be accusing anybody of anything. Didn’t watch 5 seconds of the induction ceremony because i had no interest in listening or watching moss, lewis and owens

  10. While we’re on the topic of not accusing nobody of nothing, how about we dust off the Ray Lewis is a murderer theory? Or the Ray Lewis helped murderers escape justice fact?

    That that anyone treats this POS like a role model is insane. Being really good at football and constantly saying how much you love jesus out loud does not undo murder. His enshrinement in the Hall of Fame is an embarrassment.

  11. hes likely right though. how does that happen when youre the nfl? i hate the ravens and ray lewis too, so its not like im a homer supporting his team. it seems suspicious to a lot of people lets just say.

  13. Nice to finally see some coverage of the HOF inductions here, though it’s a shame it starts with this. How about a take on the remarkable speeches by Brian Dawkins and Jerry Kramer?

  14. The suggestion that the power outage happened deliberately continues to have absolutely no factual support
    —–
    Well, Ray’s been known to believe a lot of ridiculous things that have no basis in fact.

  15. I don’t which is worse…..NFL rules changes or letting this guy be a face of the franchise for years after being a murderer (allegedly). I don’t care of you’re Drew Brees, Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones, Adrian Peterson or Aaron Rodgers if you’re into drugs, beating women/kids, being a gangster, etc. you should not be glorified by the NFL let alone be playing it. The fact that Ray Lewis is being honored with this accomplishment is garbage.

    Oh, and before the pitchfork nation comes out, I know that Brees and Rodgers hasn’t had any of the allegations above, it was to prove a point. The point is I don’t care who you are, if you’re a turd you don’t deserve to make millions.

  16. This is what the HOF ceremony has become? One guy can’t show up because his feelings were hurt. One guy can’t dress without bringing politics into it. And another bashing the NFL on power outages. I guess when you put people like that on a platform that’s what your going to get.

  17. He has a point, that is why they created so many rules now that they can control the game that way, instead of turning out the lights, the refs will just call a bunch of fouls instead.

