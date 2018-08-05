Report: Browns “have taken measures” to ensure Josh Gordon’s RFA status

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon remains away from training camp and a report on Sunday indicates that he’s getting closer to returning, but that he won’t be back by Tuesday.

That’s a significant date because it is 30 days before the start of the regular season and league rules say players failing to report by that date lose an accrued season toward free agency. As PFT reported, that would leave Gordon set to be an exclusive rights free agent for the second straight year rather than a restricted free agent.

In addition to reporting that Gordon won’t be back by Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com also reports that the Browns “have taken measures” to ensure Gordon’s contractual status won’t be hurt by not being in camp. Cabot adds that the Browns have worked closely with the league to make sure that Gordon is “not pressured by any deadlines to end” the treatment plan that’s kept him out of camp.

Gordon has been texting with teammates and the Browns have continually said that they expect to have him back on the field this year. At the moment, though, it remains anybody’s guess when that might come to pass.