Report: David Bakhtiari has a sprained ankle

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari got carted off the field during Saturday night’s practice at Lambeau Field, but it reportedly won’t be too long before he’s back in action.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bakhtiari has been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle. It is expected to keep Bakhtiari off the practice field for a while, but it does not appear to be an injury that would jeopardize his availability for the regular season.

Bakhtiari’s injury comes just after right tackle Bryan Bulaga was cleared to practice after opening camp on the physically unable to perform list. Bulaga is coming off a torn ACL, which was one of a slew of injuries to an offensive line that ran through 11 different combinations last season.

They’ll need to do a bit more scrambling until Bakhtiari is ready to go again and then they’ll go back to hoping for better luck on the health front.