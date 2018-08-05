Report: Reno the favorite to host Raiders’ training camp in 2020

AP

The Raiders have one more year of training camp in Napa, where they have spent every summer since 1996. But the team’s move to Las Vegas in 2020 could mean a change in their summer plans, too.

The Raiders are exploring their options, with Reno considered the favorite, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Reno officials visited the team’s training camp at the Napa Valley Marriott a few days ago, team president Marc Badain told Gehlken. The Raiders practice at fields adjacent to the hotel and need space for meeting rooms, a weight room and a training room.

They also entertain more than 100 alumni one weekend every camp.

The Raiders have ruled out training in the Las Vegas area as owner Mark Davis prefers holding camp away from home to build camaraderie.

“I anticipate we would find a location in north Nevada, but there are a lot of factors that go into that,” Badain said.