Richard Sherman out this week with a hamstring injury

AP

Any 49ers coaching points involving cornerback Richard Sherman this week will not come from on-field work.

Sherman hurt his hamstring during Friday’s practice and the team announced, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, that he will sit out this week in order to recover. That means Sherman will not suit up for the team’s preseason opener against the Cowboys, although it wasn’t certain he would have done much in that game if healthy.

The plan is for Sherman to “progress back” next week, so he may not be in the lineup for the second preseason game either.

Guard Joshua Garnett will also miss the preseason opener as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (hamstring), linebacker Brock Coyle (hip) and offensive lineman JP Flynn (knee) are also set to miss this week’s work for the Niners.