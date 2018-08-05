Saints release Brandon Coleman

Getty Images

The Saints signed a pair of veteran wide receivers last week and they dropped one that’s been on the team since 2014 on Sunday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Brandon Coleman has been released with a failed physical designation. Coleman was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp with an undisclosed injury.

Coleman joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent and made his regular season debut in 2015. Coleman has played in every game over the last three seasons. He had 79 catches for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns in those appearances.

Michael Floyd and Brandon Tate were the two new additions to the New Orleans receiving corps. They also signed Cameron Meredith and drafted Tre'Quan Smith to go with Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Austin Carr and Tommylee Lewis.

Yates also reports that the Saints have signed tight end John Phillips. Phillips played in nine games while coming on and off the Saints roster over the last two seasons.