San Diego AAF team gets a G.M. from college ranks

With plenty of former NFL General Managers available to serve as the G.M. of one of the various teams in the two emerging spring leagues, the league that will launch in little more than six months has dipped into the college ranks for its latest G.M. hire.

The San Diego entry in the Alliance of American Football has hired Syracuse director of player personnel Dave Boller to serve as the team’s G.M.

As explained by CBS8.com, Boller’s career overlapped on multiple occasions with San Diego AAF coach Mike Martz, from Arizona State to the Rams to the Lions.

The eight-team league launches its first season one week after Super Bowl LIII.