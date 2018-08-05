Sean McDermott not happy with Kelvin Benjamin’s Panthers comments

AP

Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn’t hold back any of his feelings about his time with the Panthers in a recent interview.

Benjamin said his time in Carolina “was bad for me” and that he wished he had gone somewhere with quarterbacks that have “knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball.” Cam Newton, the quarterback he did have in Carolina, responded by saying he’s “just gonna work” rather than go back and forth with his former teammate.

Bills coach Sean McDermott, who was the Panthers defensive coordinator for most of Benjamin’s time with the team, would prefer Benjamin take the same approach.

“There’s a time and a place — I’m not saying specific to what comments were made — there’s a time and place for things like that,” McDermott said, via ESPN.com. “This was not one of them. We have a lot of respect for our opponents, No. 1, and everyone in the league. I’ve spoken with Kelvin and that’s not how I want us to handle things like that. So we’ll move forward as a team and I’m hoping we’ve already done that.”

McDermott said “our focus needs to be on what we’re doing.” The biggest thing on this week’s to-do list is the first preseason game, which comes on Thursday against none other than the Panthers.