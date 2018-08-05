Sunday morning one-liners

AP

Should the Bills sign WR Brandon LaFell?

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is spending extra time with rookie TE Mike Gesicki.

Signing with the Patriots reunites WR Eric Decker with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

A six-year-old cancer survivor got on the field with the Jets during their Saturday night scrimmage.

Ravens LB Kamalei Correa had a good game on Thursday night.

Bengals players are wary of the new helmet rules.

Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi has reached out to Aaron Donald as part of his quest to improve.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster needed to ice his knee after Steelers practice.

Texans WR Keke Coutee is out with a hamstring injury.

The Colts released an unofficial depth chart.

Reviewing the first eight days of Jaguars training camp.

Titans CB Logan Ryan hosted a dog adoption event at the team’s stadium.

Rookie WR Courtland Sutton has impressed at Broncos camp.

A hamstring injury kept Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens out of practice Saturday.

Chargers WR Mike Williams was wired for sound during a big day at practice.

The Raiders got a brief mention in Randy Moss’ Hall of Fame speech.

Which defensive backs are the toughest for Cowboys WR Allen Hurns to go against?

Projecting the Giants’ final depth chart at wide receiver.

Plenty of Eagles fans turned out for Brian Dawkins’ Hall of Fame induction.

Washington DL Jonathan Allen feels healthy and ready to step up his game.

Brian Urlacher’s former Bears teammates and coaches were in Canton on Saturday.

Nick Bellore has made the switch to fullback for the Lions.

The Packers had a big crowd for their family night practice.

The defense got the better of the offense at Vikings camp.

Temporary tattoos were part of a joke pulled by the Falcons offensive linemen.

Panthers rookies got a new experience at the team’s fan fest.

LS Zach Wood is earning praise in his second season with the Saints.

Big passing plays were on display at Buccaneers practice.

Why do Cardinals players have bricks in their lockers?

Rams S Blake Countess will be close to home when the team works out with the Ravens.

Finding the differences between the 49ers running backs.

A review of the Seahawks mock game.