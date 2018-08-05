Trent Brown on track to replace Nate Solder in New England

Getty Images

The Patriots have posted their first depth chart of the year, and the biggest hole on the roster will for now be filled by a very, very big man.

Six-foot, eight-inch Trent Brown, officially weighing 380 pounds, appears on the first depth chart of the preseason as the starting left tackle. If Brown keeps that assignment, he’ll be the Week One successor to Nate Solder, who signed as a free agent with the Giants.

Elsewhere on the offensive side of the depth chart, Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman are listed as the starting receivers, with Phillip Dorsett the backup to Hogan and Eric Decker and Malcolm Mitchell listed as the backups to Edelman. Decker, who officially joined the team on Friday, already has skipped past Kenny Britt and Cordarrelle Patterson. Someone will be replacing Edelman in the starting lineup for the first four games of the regular season, while he serves a suspension under the PED policy.

At running back, rookie first-rounder Sony Michel appears as the backup to Rex Burkhead, with James White as the other starter. Free-agent arrival Jeremy Hill lands at No. 3 behind Michel. Mike Gillislee is the backup to White.

Defensively, the McCourty twins make up half of the starting secondary, with Devin listed as a starting safety and Jason, in his first year with the team, named the first-team replacement for Malcolm Butler.

Adrian Clayborn, who signed as a free agent after a stint with the Falcons, also has made it to the first team in his first year with the Patriots.

All NFL teams will be issuing depth charts in advance of the first preseason game, and they inevitably will be downplayed by most coaches as the meaningless creations of the P.R. staff. But they still have more meaning than no depth chart at all.