Alliance of American Football starts signing players

The Alliance of American Football, the league that will start play in 2019, has started signing players.

The AAF released a list of 100 players today, representing the first players who have been confirmed to be a part of the league.

None of the names will be recognizable to most football fans, which is not a big surprise: Players who have any hope of making an NFL roster are currently in NFL training camps. The only players who would sign with the AAF right now are players who have no hope of getting into the NFL. The biggest name on the list may be Will Hill, a safety who played for the Giants and Ravens. Former kicker Nick Novak is another AAF player some football fans will recognize.

What remains to be seen is whether the AAF can put on a high enough quality of play to get fans to watch, despite having few players that the average fan can name. It will be an uphill battle for the AAF to get fans’ attention without players the fans know.