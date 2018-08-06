Andrew Luck will be “very nervous” Thursday night

AP

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck‘s arm is feeling “stronger and stronger” as training camp unfolds and that’s a stark difference from this time last year.

That’s when Luck’s right shoulder wouldn’t allow him to throw at all and that would remain the case through the regular season. In an interview with Peter King for Football Morning in America, Luck said that put him in a “fairly dark place” where he wondered if football would ever be fun again.

Luck said that he’s back to having fun on the field, although other emotions will mix in when Thursday night rolls around. That’s when the Colts will play the Seahawks and Luck will play his first game since the end of the 2016 season. It’s a prospect that leaves him feeling “very nervous” even as he settles back into his old routines.

“I’ve been able to turn off the governor in my mind,” Luck said. “I’m just going out there throwing balls. There is nothing holding me back. There are some things that feel really good, like an old sweatshirt that you put on that just fits well. And there are some things that still feel awkward and new and wobbly, per se.”

Luck, the Colts and everyone else will find out where game action falls on that spectrum later this week.