Antonio Callaway rockets to the top of the Cleveland depth chart

AP

Receiver Antonio Callaway plunged to round four of the draft. He’s quickly risen to the top of the Cleveland depth chart.

The first hierarchy of players issued by the Browns shows the rookie as a starter at the position, alongside Jarvis Landry. The second-stringers at receiver are Rashard Higgins and Jeff Janis.

Rookie Baker Mayfield, as expected, appears as the second-string quarterback, behind Tyrod Taylor and ahead of Drew Stanton. The depth chart also lists former starting left guard Joel Bitonio as the first-string left tackle, ahead of Shon Coleman and Greg Robinson. Austin Corbett is the first-stringer at Bitonio’s former position.

Veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler, a big-money free-agent arrival in 2017, appears on the third string, possibly because of a calf injury that is expected to shelve him for a couple of weeks.

Defensively, top-five pick Denzel Ward has made it to the first-string as a cornerback. Terrance Mitchell is the other first-sting cornerback, and Jabrill Peppers and Damarious Randall are the starting safeties.

Peppers is the first kickoff and punt returner, with Callaway listed as his backup.