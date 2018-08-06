Aqib Talib, Michael Crabtree meet again, but this time it’s without incident

AP

The logos on their helmets have changed, but that’s not the only thing that changed when Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib met on the field for the first time since Round 2 last season.

In a joint practice between the Rams and Ravens on Monday, Crabtree and Talib were on their best behavior, according to multiple reports. The first day of two days of joint practices ended without incident.

Talib lined up opposite Crabtree 10 times during various drills, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports, and Talib broke up the only pass thrown Crabtree’s way.

Talib had promised an incident-free practice.

“Nah man. It’s just go out there and get some work,” Talib said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “Just going to play some football.”

In a November game, the two were ejected for fighting. They also earned one-game suspensions for the incident. It marked the second fight between Talib and Crabtree.

The Broncos traded Talib to the Rams during the offseason, and the Raiders released Crabtree, who signed with the Ravens.

The Rams and Ravens do not play during the regular season.