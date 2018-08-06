Baker Mayfield will play “quite a bit” in preseason opener

AP

Hue Jackson has made clear Tyrod Taylor is the Browns’ starter, which is why Baker Mayfield will get more playing time in the preseason opener.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Jackson said the No. 1 overall draft pick will play “quite a bit.” That makes the Thursday night game between the Browns and Giants must-see TV.

Taylor will start but play only a series or two.

Mayfield has gotten extra reps with the second-team offense against the Browns’ starting defense in preparation for his preseason debut. He has struggled against the Browns starters, according to Cabot, but has had an “excellent camp” overall while developing chemistry with receivers Rashard Higgins and Da'Mari Scott.