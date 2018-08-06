Big crowd for stadium practice gave young Eagles a taste of fan support

AP

The Eagles took practice to their home stadium on Sunday night, and the defending Super Bowl champions put asses in the seats.

Forty thousand asses, to be precise.

“Took a long time to get home,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told reporters on Monday.

But it was worth it, because (as Schwartz explained) it gave the young players on the team a taste of the manner in which Philadelphia supports the team.

“Training camp is tough,” Schwartz said. “You go out and it can get monotonous playing against the same guys. Sort of just keep repping the same things. You go over to [Lincoln Financial Field], and you get a little different vibe. Players can feed off of that energy. It’s not just game day that they feed off of that energy, it’s other things. It was really cool. When they started, all the sections started competing, I generally don’t even hear the crowd. You’re focused in. But that’s one time I did. They were all competing doing the Eagles chant. That was a real special moment for our young guys to see how much the fans are behind [the team], to see the enthusiasm. They’ll see it Thursday night [for the preseason opener], but that gave them a good taste of what they’re going to get.”

Four Thursday nights later, the remaining 53 players will really experience it, when the city celebrates the franchise’s first ever Super Bowl win, with a playoff rematch against the Falcons.