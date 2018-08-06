Brandon Beane on Corey Coleman: We’re always looking to add speed

AP

Wide receiver Corey Coleman is on his way to Bills training camp Monday morning with a physical planned once he arrives at St. John Fisher College.

Passing that physical will make the trade sending him from Cleveland to Buffalo for a 2020 seventh-round pick will become official. Coleman was a first-round pick in 2016, so that compensation is a pretty clear sign that things didn’t work out for him as planned with the Browns.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said on Monday, via WGR 550, that he doesn’t know why things went wrong for Coleman, but that the Bills are willing to give him the opportunity to get on the right track. Some of that willingness likely comes from having a thin receiver group and some comes from Coleman’s speed, which is something Beane said the Bills are always looking to add to their lineup.

“It’s a fresh start for Corey Coleman,” Beane said. “He has speed and you can’t coach that. We’re excited for him to come in and compete.”

Assuming that the physical works out, Coleman will get to start showing that speed in practice on Tuesday.