Broncos announce death of Tom Heckert

Getty Images

The Broncos announced some sad news on Monday morning when they passed along word that Tom Heckert died on Sunday night at the age of 51.

Heckert was a senior personnel advisor for the Broncos until he took leave from the team in July due to health issues. Heckert had been diagnosed with a blood disorder and said at the time that “overall I am doing well.”

Before joining the Broncos in 2013, Heckert was the General Manager of the Browns from 2010 to 2012 and held the same job with the Eagles from 2006 to 2010. He also worked with the Dolphins during a nearly 30-year career in the NFL.

“Tom was an integral part of our organization and we’re all incredibly saddened today,” Broncos General Manager John Elway said in a statement. “With his many years of experience and time as a G.M., Tom was a tremendous resource and a key member of our team. He was a very good evaluator — He had an eye for talent, and we always trusted his voice. It’s easy to see why Tom was widely respected and he had so many great relationships across the league. I’ll always be grateful for how he helped me transition into this position. My prayers go out to Tom’s family, friends and everyone he worked with during his career.”

We send our condolences to Heckert’s family and friends on their loss.