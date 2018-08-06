Browns get a 2020 seventh-round pick for Corey Coleman

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 6, 2018, 7:56 AM EDT
The Browns got next to nothing for 2016 first-round draft pick Corey Coleman.

Coleman has been traded to the Bills for just a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That shows just how bad the entire league thinks Coleman is: If the Browns thought he had any hope of developing into anything close to a good receiver, they’d never trade him for a 2020 seventh-round pick. And if any other team thought Coleman was going to become a good receiver, someone would have offered more than the Bills did when the Browns started shopping Coleman around.

For the Browns, the good thing about this trade is that they get rid of Coleman’s contract: He has guaranteed salaries of $1.5 million this year and $2 million next year, and now those are the Bills’ responsibility, not the Browns’ responsibility. (The Bills will also have a decision to make next year on Coleman’s fifth-year option.)

If Coleman ever shows off his first-round talent on the field, Buffalo just got a steal. But he’s done nothing so far in his career to suggest he’s ever going to look like a first-round pick.

13 responses to “Browns get a 2020 seventh-round pick for Corey Coleman

  1. I don’t get it. They were paying him next to nothing. He wasn’t terrible, he was able to get on the field and catch the ball. There’s got to be more to this story.

  4. For a 2020 7th round pick? Brandon Beane is a genius! Even if Coleman doesn’t pan out, his salary is so cheap and the Bill’s could eat it with no cap issues. With his speed, maybe Coleman becomes a punt or kickoff returner.

  5. Letting this kid play through the preseason has to be more beneficial than getting a future 7th round pick… Also, with the amount of injuries in the league, they could have gotten much more value had they waited. But, Browns will brown.

  6. This is a great move by the Bills. If Coleman doesn’t work out they’ll only be out a 7th round pick, Which usually has about a 50% chance of making the roster as it is…

    But, If he does become part of the offense or ends up panning out as the 1st round draft pick he was destined to be, It would be an amazing deal for Buffalo.

    Either way, Low risk, High reward.

  7. I don’t get the bashing in this article. He spent much of his early career with injuries to his hand or wrist. You can’t succeed at WR with bad hands. When healthy, he’s shown he can play. I also think draft pedigree is overblown. The entire draft is a crap shoot and many of the best players ever are mid and late round picks. With the very reasonable rookie wage scale, no young player is priced out of a job anymore.

    I feel like Coleman is in a better spot to succeed now, so if he stays healthy, we’ll see if Buffalo got a steal or not. I think they probably did.

  9. I’ve never read about him being lazy or a head case, but there has to be something behind the scenes. Coleman has significantly more value than a 7th rounder.

  10. The Browns have been getting extra first and second round picks for a few years because of their awful record and because of trading down to avoid picking a franchise QB. When the rookie contracts of those players are up, they will need to let them walk and replace them with extra 7th round picks.

  13. He was going to be cut, Calloway, Higgins, Landry, Duke Johnson, are all balling out this pre season, Gordon will be back soon, Njoku is coming along though still has some dropsies.

    Might as well get something and get some salary off the books rather than cut him.

