Browns get a 2020 seventh-round pick for Corey Coleman

The Browns got next to nothing for 2016 first-round draft pick Corey Coleman.

Coleman has been traded to the Bills for just a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That shows just how bad the entire league thinks Coleman is: If the Browns thought he had any hope of developing into anything close to a good receiver, they’d never trade him for a 2020 seventh-round pick. And if any other team thought Coleman was going to become a good receiver, someone would have offered more than the Bills did when the Browns started shopping Coleman around.

For the Browns, the good thing about this trade is that they get rid of Coleman’s contract: He has guaranteed salaries of $1.5 million this year and $2 million next year, and now those are the Bills’ responsibility, not the Browns’ responsibility. (The Bills will also have a decision to make next year on Coleman’s fifth-year option.)

If Coleman ever shows off his first-round talent on the field, Buffalo just got a steal. But he’s done nothing so far in his career to suggest he’s ever going to look like a first-round pick.