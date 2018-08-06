Cardinals lose A.Q. Shipley to a torn ACL

Getty Images

Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley will miss the 2018 season.

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that Shipley tore his ACL during practice on Saturday.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation for him and the team,” Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said, via AZCentral.com. “As I mentioned a couple days ago, he’s a tremendous leader, a hard worker and when you talk about the DNA I look for, the love of the game, very passionate and gritty, he really was a leader up front.”

Shipley joined the Cardinals in 2015 and started every game for Arizona over the last two seasons. He was the only Cardinals offensive lineman to pull that off.

Third-round pick Mason Cole is now in line to start at center for the Cardinals. Cole started at Michigan as a true freshman left tackle in 2014, moved to center in 2016 and then back to left tackle in 2017.