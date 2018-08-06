Charean’s most excellent adventure: A weekend at the Hall of Fame

NFL Network

It’s a story I’ve recited many times since June 12 when the Professional Football Writers of America announced me as the Dick McCann Award winner: When I was in the second grade, I asked my teacher how far it was to Dallas. She said about 300 miles, a five-hour drive, and asked why I wanted to know. “Because I’m going to marry Roger Staubach,” I answered, thinking, “What a dumb question.”

The local newspaper wrote a story about my love of Roger . . . and my desire to one day cover the NFL.

I didn’t get into the business dreaming of having my name on a plaque in Canton or riding in a parade or receiving a standing ovation from 140 Hall of Famers and 22,000 others in Tom Benson Stadium or having a young Bears fan named Beau ask for my autograph or being congratulated publicly by strangers and NFL players alike or hearing young women call me a “trailblazer” and a “pioneer” or receiving the “Hall of Fame treatment” from the Hall of Fame.

Yet, all of that and more happened the past four days.

It’s a good thing I have pictures, because it still seems surreal that I am the first woman to win an award for “long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage of the game.”

Thanks to the Orlando Sentinel, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Pro Football Talk, I have gotten a chance to do what I love the past 25 years (and counting). That was always all I ever wanted.

As I said in my three-minute speech at the Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday night, “I never made a tackle . . . or a block . . . or threw or caught a touchdown pass, but my love for the game is as deep as any man who donned the uniform or paced the sideline.

“You couldn’t write the history of the game without the 318 men in the Hall of Fame, but somebody had to write their stories, and I’ve been fortunate to write many of them.

“I’m proud to be a woman amongst the legends of men here tonight, and I’m proud to write like one.”