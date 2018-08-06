Dak Prescott, Cowboys passing game still has a long way to go

Getty Images

Jason Garrett doesn’t like the word “concern.” But, let’s be honest, with Jason Witten and Dez Bryant now gone — along with their 1,683 career catches, 19,907 career yards and 141 career touchdowns — the Cowboys had to have at least a little considering their entire receiving corps has combined for all of one 1,000-yard season.

It hasn’t helped that Dak Prescott and his receivers have struggled in training camp.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott entered Monday’s practice having completed 67 of 93 passes with three touchdowns and four interceptions in seven-on-seven. He threw only four interceptions his rookie season of 2016.

“I have been OK,” Prescott said. “I have made some good throws and some not-so-good throws. Taking chances here and there. But definitely improving. It’s never as good and it’s never as bad as you think it is when you go back and watch the film. I’m hard on myself so when I go back, I’m being super critical of myself of the throws, of the placement, of where I should have gone with the ball and when I should have gone there with the ball. I’m tough on myself. I take my notes and I move forward.”

It hasn’t helped that Deonte Thompson has missed time with an Achilles, Allen Hurns is out with a groin and Noah Brown has a hamstring. Not to mention Terrance Williams still is working his way back from offseason foot surgery.

Thompson, Hurns, Tavon Austin and rookie Michael Gallup all are new to the offense and to Prescott.

Hurns, Thompson, Beasley, Williams, Austin and Gallup have combined for 944 catches for 11,348 yards and 77 touchdowns, with Hurns holding the only 1,000-yard season among the group. He had 1,031 yards in 2015.

“That is what camp is for,” Prescott said. “It’s challenging, but it’s not tough. That is what you want. Those guys are going to be rotating in the game, so we have to go ahead and get it in out here while we rotating. We rotate five or so guys that will be rotating in a game so I can gain chemistry with all them and figure out who is a guy I can call on in that time.”