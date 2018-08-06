Derwin James getting work with the starters at free and strong safety

AP

Derwin James came off the non-football injury list only four days ago. It didn’t take the Chargers’ first-round pick long to catch up.

James is getting more work with the starters at safety, Eric Williams of ESPN reports.

Jahleel Addae and James rotated between free and strong safety Monday.

“Now that he’s back, we’re going to definitely sprinkle him in there with the ones and rotate him a little bit,” Lynn said, via Williams. “You’ll see him and Jahleel going at strong safety and free safety, because it’s not fair if we don’t get Jahleel some free safety reps because we’re going to need him back there.”

James’ hamstring injury kept him out of the start of training camp.